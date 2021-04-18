



Fans of the YBNL boss, Olamide, are in a frenzy mood as the artiste has announced the release of a new work of art about eight months after he released his last project, Carpe Diem.

The artiste took to his social media pages to share the work of art of his new album, which he titled, UY SCUTI. In the picture, the artiste’s face was shown as his lips were hosted with pipe smoke.

Based on the title, Uy Scuti, the term refers to one of the biggest stars known to mankind.

Making the announcement via his social media handles, he wrote, “UY Scuti! The Album… June 14th #UyScuti.”





Reacting to the news, his fans took to his comment section airing their opinion.

Sharing her excitement via her Twitter handle, Tife with the handle @Tife_fabunmi, wrote, “Olamide wants to drop another album on June 14th, just 8 months after dropping an outstanding album. Olamide’s Legendary Status is different. Baddo na Baba.”

Twitter user, Zeus, with the handle @itzbasito, commended the artiste’s album title as he tweeted, “Olamide and his album titles. UY Scuti – A super giant star. And that’s exactly who he is.”