NPR has conducted its polls and released listeners’ top songs from the 2010s. While sorting through thousands of nominees, it was noticed that there was a number of recurring themes.
Love for all and a degree of humility were common trends; from Sufjan Stevens’ “Fourth of July” and Kanye’s “Runaway” to Bon Iver’s “Holocene” or Janelle Monae’s “Make Me Feel,” majority of these songs confirmed that we’re all part of something larger and that love will ultimately wins. Another common theme was defiant joy or hope in the face of adversity, like Kendrick Lamar’s anthemic “Alright” or even Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” a sad banger about dancing your way to happiness.
Below are 25 tracks mentioned most:
1. Bon Iver: “Holocene” from Bon Iver
2. Robyn: “Dancing On My Own” from Body Talk Pt. 1
3. Sufjan Stevens: “Fourth of July” from Carrie & Lowell
4. Lorde: “Royals” from Pure Heroine
5. Kanye West: “Runaway” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
6. Beyoncé: “Formation” from Lemonade
7. M83: “Midnight City” from Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming
8. LCD Soundsystem: “Dance Yrself Clean” from This is Happening
9. Kendrick Lamar: “Alright” from To Pimp a Butterfly
10. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars: “Uptown Funk” from Uptown Special
11. Childish Gambino: “This is America” (Single)
12. Adele: “Rolling in the Deep” from 21
13. Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” from Red
14. Lucy Dacus: “Night Shift” from Historian
15. Carly Rae Jepsen: “Run Away with Me” from E.MO.TION
16. Mitski: “Your Best American Girl” from Puberty 2
17. Frank Ocean: “Self Control” from Blonde
18. Hozier: “Take Me to Church” from Hozier
19. Alabama Shakes: “Hold On” from Boys & Girls
20. Janelle Monáe: “Make Me Feel” from Dirty Computer
21. Lana Del Rey: “Video Games” from Born to Die
22. Brandi Carlile: “The Joke” from By the Way, I Forgive You
23. Radiohead: “Daydreaming” from A Moon Shaped Pool
24. Courtney Barnett: “Depreston” from Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit
25. Fleet Foxes: “Helplessness Blues” from Helplessness Blues
Fans are really looking forward to getting more massive tunes from their favorite artists and these artists seem ready to deliver in the forthcoming decade.