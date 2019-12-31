<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NPR has conducted its polls and released listeners’ top songs from the 2010s. While sorting through thousands of nominees, it was noticed that there was a number of recurring themes.

Love for all and a degree of humility were common trends; from Sufjan Stevens’ “Fourth of July” and Kanye’s “Runaway” to Bon Iver’s “Holocene” or Janelle Monae’s “Make Me Feel,” majority of these songs confirmed that we’re all part of something larger and that love will ultimately wins. Another common theme was defiant joy or hope in the face of adversity, like Kendrick Lamar’s anthemic “Alright” or even Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” a sad banger about dancing your way to happiness.

Below are 25 tracks mentioned most:

1. Bon Iver: “Holocene” from Bon Iver

2. Robyn: “Dancing On My Own” from Body Talk Pt. 1

3. Sufjan Stevens: “Fourth of July” from Carrie & Lowell

4. Lorde: “Royals” from Pure Heroine

5. Kanye West: “Runaway” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

6. Beyoncé: “Formation” from Lemonade

7. M83: “Midnight City” from Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming

8. LCD Soundsystem: “Dance Yrself Clean” from This is Happening

9. Kendrick Lamar: “Alright” from To Pimp a Butterfly

10. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars: “Uptown Funk” from Uptown Special

11. Childish Gambino: “This is America” (Single)

12. Adele: “Rolling in the Deep” from 21

13. Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” from Red

14. Lucy Dacus: “Night Shift” from Historian

15. Carly Rae Jepsen: “Run Away with Me” from E.MO.TION

16. Mitski: “Your Best American Girl” from Puberty 2

17. Frank Ocean: “Self Control” from Blonde

18. Hozier: “Take Me to Church” from Hozier

19. Alabama Shakes: “Hold On” from Boys & Girls

20. Janelle Monáe: “Make Me Feel” from Dirty Computer

21. Lana Del Rey: “Video Games” from Born to Die

22. Brandi Carlile: “The Joke” from By the Way, I Forgive You

23. Radiohead: “Daydreaming” from A Moon Shaped Pool

24. Courtney Barnett: “Depreston” from Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

25. Fleet Foxes: “Helplessness Blues” from Helplessness Blues

Fans are really looking forward to getting more massive tunes from their favorite artists and these artists seem ready to deliver in the forthcoming decade.