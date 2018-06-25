Nigerian singer-songwriter, Niniola Apata, lost out to South African recording artiste, Sjava, at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Sjava won the viewer’s choice: best international act category ahead of the Nigerian singer.

Other artistes that were nominated include Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Sjava (South Africa), Mc Soffia (Brazil), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago), Not3S (UK), Prince Waly (France), Sik-k (South Korea), TakeAMic (France), and IAMDDB (UK).

Davido is the only Nigerian to walk away with an award at the 2018 BET Awards. The ‘Assurance’ singer won the best international act category.

When Niniola’s nomination was announced on June 5, the ‘Sicker’ singer expressed her excitement and also said she was enthusiastic to win.

In 2017, Niniola signed a publishing deal with US music services company, Kobalt Music Group.

Kobalt has a roster with the likes of 50 Cent, Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley, Gwen Stefani, Calvin Harris, Lauryn Hill, among others.