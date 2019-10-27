<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian rapper Ycee names a track off his new album ‘Mo Salah’. The superstar paid tribute to the Egyptian maestro for his exploits since second coming to the Premier League in 2017.

Salah has proved himself a great player in Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp since arriving from Roma on his second spell in England after previously playing for Chelsea. His goalscoring ability helped his club clinch the 2018/2019 Champions League Trophy.

The Liverpool forward has scored 49 times in his 57 appearances on home soil across all competitions and a goal against Spurs today would bring up to 50 goals on Liverpool home soil. Only the great Roger Hunt has scored 50 at Anfield in fewer games – he did it in his 55th game, back in 1962.

The song features snippets of celebration chants from Salah’s goals in between verses. This is not the first time a world-class footballer is mentioned in a Nigerian song. Davido in his song ‘Fall’ mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s name which made the Juventus forward ‘follow’ him on Instagram.