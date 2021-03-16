



Nigerian music producer, Udoma Peter Kelvin Amba, better known as Kel P, has vowed to win next year’s Grammy after losing out again on Sunday night, despite two consecutive Grammy nominations.

“We no win again this year… Not relenting, it must come next year. #DaBully,” he stated via his Twitter handle.

It would be recalled that Kel P worked on Skip Marley’s single ‘Faith’ off his EP ‘Higher Place’.

‘Higher Place’ was nominated for ‘Best Reggae Album’ at the 63rd Grammy Awards.





The album was nominated under ‘Best Reggae Album’ alongside Buju Banton’s ‘Upside Down,’ Maxi Priest’s ‘It All Comes Back To Love’, Toots & The Maytals’ ‘Got to be Tough,’ and The Wailers’ ‘One World’. Toots & The Maytal emerged winner of that category.

Also in 2019, Kel P got a Grammy nomination for his work on African Giant (Burna Boy’s album).

Kel P is currently signed to Universal France Records. He was credited by OkayAfrica, as one of the key figure who have helped take Afrobeats to new heights.