<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook became only the second player after NBA great Wilt Chamberlain to score a ’20-20-20′ triple-double and dedicated it to murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Several other NBA players expressed their sadness via social media.

Westbrook scored 20 points and made 20 rebounds and 21 assists in a 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. 30-year-old Westbrook said “That wasn’t for me, that’s for Nipsey – 20 plus 20 plus 20. Rest in peace Nipsey.”

Hussle, 33, was shot dead in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles-native Westbrook also holds the record for most triple-doubles – reaching double digits in three of five categories (points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals) in a game – in a season with 42.

The Los Angeles Clippers mourned Nipsey with a jersey dedicated to him. Westbrook joins Wizard’s Troy Brown Jr. who dropped a career-high 24 points on Sunday and dedicated his career-best performance to late rapper Nipsey Hussle.