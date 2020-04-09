<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Controversial singer Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley has called out “snitches”, on Twitter, after the charges against him for flouting social distancing order of the government were dropped.

The singer was earlier arrested by the police for violating the order on social distancing and public gathering after being spotted at Funke Akindele’s houseparty for her husband, JJC Skillz 43rd birthday on April 4.

But the charges filed against him and two others were withdrawn by the Lagos State Government.

The rapper after his release, took to Twitter to lash out on some social media users, whom he referred to as ‘snitches’.

According to him, “snitches on Twitter get people arrested and still want them to fight the government on their behalf”.

“Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them. From now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support.

“Just to show that I have no problem with anyone that dragged me on Twitter, everybody that dragged me should send their account and I will check ur page to check if u dragged me before today before I send your money. All love Red heart Thanks.

“God please don’t let me drag my potential helper. Look at them sending their account details now, beggars working from home. Omo ase olon duro de giveaway.

“Mofi iyalaya won catch cruise looooool now they thinking how to drag me back looooooooooooooool didirin people I said drop ur account if u’ve dragged me before and they actually dropped it.I love twitter too much, even if u drag me and u say something funny I will laugh with you.”





Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 from now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support 😉 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 8, 2020

God please don’t let me drag my potential helper. Look at them sending their account details now, beggars working from home. Omo ase olon duro de giveaway https://t.co/RQvKLvjgn5 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 8, 2020