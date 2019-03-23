<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Up-coming Musician, Chiedu Njoteh, has urged the Federal Government to fund the entertainment industry to boost the country’s economy.

Njoteh, who goes by the stage name “Guzzoro” made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, through funding, up-coming musicians can either be sponsored or obtain loans to promote their music.

He said that for better utilisation of the funds, “there is the need to create a body that will ensure that the money is well channelled for its main purpose”.

“Considering the hard times in the country, it is really very difficult for up-coming musicians to push their music to the audience.

“Majority of up-coming musicians post their music online, which I do and I also promote my music through social media, through Street DJ’s and my fans basically.

“I take things slow and steady considering that I sponsor my music alone,” he said.

Njoteh said that uploading music on social media was the easiest way for an artiste to get known and recognised because virtually everyone engaged in one or two things online with their phones.

He said that musicians could generate money only if their songs were uploaded on payable sites, saying that people patronised only well-known artistes.

“So many times when an artiste sings about the ills of the society, he or she will not get much audience or the monetary gains.

“When he or she sings otherwise, the streets will all roar in applause; making the artiste to deviate from the initial inspiration.

“What really inspires my music is what I hear from day-to -day. From my former experiences, what happened on the streets; even the sound of birds can inspire me,” Njoteh said.

NAN reported that Njoteh, a graduate of Fine and Applied Arts from Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, had flair for music when he was very young.