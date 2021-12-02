MultiChoice announces physical auditions for Nigerian Idol Season 7

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced physical auditions for Nigerian Idol season 7.

The auditions will be held on December 4, 2021, at the Colossus Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The physical auditions will be the last phase of the audition process for Nigerian Idol season 7 and will commence by 9am.

The competition is only open to participants between the ages of 16 and 30.

Intending participants are to come along with their passport or NIN card as proof of identification.

Nigerian Idol season 7 will air on DStv and GOtv in February 2022 and is proudly sponsored by BIGI Drinks.

For more information, visit: www.africamagic .tv/nigerianidol, and follow the official Nigerian Idol handle on: @NigerianIdol on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.