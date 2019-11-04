<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Famous entertainer and afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has taken another step higher since the release of the album ‘African Giant’.

He emerged ‘Best African Act’ at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The event, which took place on Sunday in Seville, Spain announced Burna Boy as the 2019 best African act.

The event was hosted by the beautiful Becky G.

The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, can be described as a ‘night for women’ as each category of the awards were dominated by women.

When nominations were announced, famous American singer and actress, Ariana Grande, led with about seven nominations but surprisingly she did not win any award.

The big winners on the 2019 MTV Europe awards were: BTS with three awards; Halsey, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish also won two awards each.

Shawn Mendes won best artist award.

The event also opened doors for wonderful performances by established artiste such as; Halsey, Niall Horan, Dua Lila, Ava Max, Green Day and many others.