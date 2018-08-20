The MTV Video Music Awards will be hosted on Monday 20 August 2018 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The show will feature a lot of phenomenal performances from music artists.
The nominees include Cardi B who leads with ten nominations. She has had quite a hectic year, just this year she dominated the charts, she released a new album and became a mother.
Beyonce and Jay Z have eight nominations followed by Childish Gambino with seven nominations. In addition, Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Here are other nominations in the different categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”
The Carters — “APES**T”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa — “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage — “rockstar”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters — “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna — “Lemon”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”
Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”
Pink — “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters — “APES**T”
Drake — “God’s Plan”
J. Cole — “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake — “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj — “Chun-Li”
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee — “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William — “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma — “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma — “Chantaje”
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers — “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia — “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid — “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne — “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy — “Champion”
Foo Fighters — “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park — “One More Light”
Panic! at the Disco — “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars — “Walk on Water”
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges — “Liberated”
Drake — ‘God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe — “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez — “Gatekeeper”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”
The award ceremony will start at 10:00 pm Nigerian time while the award show begins at 2:00 am, 21 August.