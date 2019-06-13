<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One of the most critically acclaimed shows on the Lagos theatre circuit – Legends, Kings and Kingdoms: the Musical’ opened for the first time in Abuja to packed crowds and rave reviews.

The MTN Foundation’s Executive Secretary, Nonny Ugboma, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

According to her, Legends the Musical was supported by the MTN Foundation as part of its arts and culture lineup of shows highlighting authentically Nigerian stories.

“Our excitement about the growth and evolution of Legends the Musical compelled us to take the show around the country, which reinforces our continued support for Nigerian arts & culture, a commitment we have made since 2006,” she said.

She added that Waje, Yinka Davies, Segun Adefila were present to delight the Abuja audience on Wednesday.

She said that in the musical, five African heroes answered the call of a distressed priestess to save her people, ‘Modaland,’ from a common enemy – the Shadow.

She listed the heroes as: Nigeria’s Sango, Nana Yaa Asantewaa of Ashanti in modern Ghana, Queen Neferneferuaten Nefertiti of Egypt, Shaka, King of the Zulus in modern South Africa and Queen Amina of Zazzau in what is now northern Nigeria.

She said that the production explored themes of loyalty, love, honour and overcoming formidable odds.

She said that it was Co-directed by an alumnus of the MTN scholarship programme with MUSON for creative professionals, Ayo Ajayi, the 2018 show runs boasted such industry leading lights including Yinka Davies and Segun Adefila.

She said that for its 2019 run, star vocalist and actress, Waje joined the cast, playing the role of a goddess and Shaka’s love interest.

“Since its debut in October 2018, Legends the Musical has seen dazzling colour displays, soaring music performances, elaborate stage choreography and a daring story that seamlessly weaves African history with contemporary societal issues.

“In 2019, the show did a third run at the MUSON Centre in Lagos as well as another showing in Bonny, Rivers State,” she said.

Ugboma said that the musical drama, produced by Seeing through the Arts and Declassical Arts & Entertainment showed recently at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton sold out seats and attracted dignitaries .

The dignitaries included former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as well as top federal government officials and members of the diplomatic community.

She added that critically acclaimed shows which had benefited from this support in the past year include Fela and the Kalakuta Queens; the first three runs of Legends the Musical; the Life in My City Art Festival in Enugu; Our Son the Minister; the Made in Nigeria Poetry Show; Oba Esugbayi: The Play and High: The Play.