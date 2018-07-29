Revellers who turned out for the Johnnie, Jazz and Whisky (JJW) night in Abuja hailed Lagbaja as one of the greatest Nigerian performer.

JJW is Nigeria’s premier afro-jazz platform, showcasing live performances on nights usually themed, ‘A blend of music and flavors’.

The JJW party organized by Johnny Walker and powered by MTN. It witnessed performances from Afrobeat musicians Lagbaja and Simi.

Joseph Barde could not resist raving about ‘the greatest performer’.

He urged people to believe that Lagbaja is ‘the greatest’ while gushing about his talent.

“Take it from me. Lagbaja is the greatest performer! Guy’s got music in his soul”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered a consensus that Lagbaja is the greatest live stage performer and a living legend in Nigeria.

Max Emenike told NAN about his fondness for Lagbaja’s music.

“This man is a living legend,

I have loved his music since I was a kid.

“Thank you Johnnie Walker and MTN for fulfilling one of my dreams of seeing the ‘greatest performer’ tonight”.

Vivian Okezie, a Johnnie Walker influencer, also spoke of her admiration for Lagbaja’s performance.

“What a performer.

“One of Afrobeat Iconic Legend and one of my favorite growing up”.

Funke Olatunji said she grew up Listening to Lagbaja’s music so the night was about reminiscing.

“The man freaking turned it to nostalgia night”.

“I grew up listening to Lagbaja records, so to actually watch him perform live was nothing short of amazing.

“This is my childhood right here. Beyond my wildest dreams.”