



Oluwaforijimi Adewale, Nigerian disk jockey better known as Jimmy Jatt, says his drive to help artistes be themselves is the secret behind his success.

The 52-year-old made this disclosure on the ‘Off the Top’ show hosted by VJ Adams while discussing his early days in the industry.

“A lot of artistes make records but that’s not really who they are. I know lots of rappers that sing and singers that want to make rap songs,” he explained.

“But when they get signed onto a record label, the record label would have a direction they want them to go. The artiste then deviates from what they would normally want to do.

“What I thought was to create a platform where artistes come and are themselves, a platform where they can produce and I’m so excited that the whole idea worked.

“Though all that has changed right now and it’s now a hundred percent big names on the list, that wasn’t the essence of it in the first place.”

Jimmy Jatt, as he is popularly called, said Nigerians laugh at everything without realizing that the world is moving fast.

“We’re becoming a country that laughs at everything. A lot of things are going bad but we make jokes out of them.

“We need to start realizing that the world is moving really fast and we’re not catching up. I’m hoping that we as a country can wake up to that reality and take our rightful place in the world.”