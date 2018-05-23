Jamie Foxx, a Grammy-winning musician, will host the 2018 BET Awards.

It will be the Oscar winner’s second take as host of the annual award ceremony.

The organisers of the award ceremony announced Foxx as the host in a statement released on Wednesday.

It read: “Returning to the stage as host for the second time after nearly a decade, Foxx joins an A-List roster of comedians and entertainers who have lit the room, including Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock, Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker.

“This year’s broadcast celebrates 18 years of dynamic performances, groundbreaking moments, the hottest talent in the game, and entertainment’s most thought-provoking players.

“Most importantly, the BET Awards continues to tackle culturally relevant topics and conversations, setting the standard for one of the most intently unconventional, news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts.

“An award-winning actor, musical artist, and renowned comedian, Jamie Foxx is one of Hollywood’s rare elite multi-faceted performers.”

Five African artists were nominated in the best international act category of the BET Awards.

They include Davido and Tiwa Savage from Nigeria, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Gqom evolutionists Distruction Boyz and Congolese star Fally Ipupa.

Also included in the category are French performers Booba and Dadju and UK acts J Hus, Stefflon Don and Stormzy.

The BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 24 at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, US.