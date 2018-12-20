Ice Prince says he does not agree that South African hip hop artistes are more talented than their Nigerian counterparts.

The former Chocolate City signee, born Panshak Zamani, says the likes of Dremo, Yung6ix, and YCee belong to that category.

Speaking during a radio interview on Soundcity FM, he said: “I am not in support of anybody putting down Nigerian hip hop or Nigerian rap because I believe that Nigerian rappers are doing quite well.

“We are not hip hop frenzy in Nigeria, to be honest. We have always loved pop music. Even before Afrobeats started popping, we were dancing Makossa.

“Hip hop artistes that are present now, we must give kudos to them, they are doing well. You can’t put any South African hip hop artist next to Ycee, Yung6ix, Dremo.

“These guys are doing worldwide stuff, probably even more than the South African rappers we keep comparing ourselves to. We are doing dope stuff.”

Commenting on his feat of being the most streamed African rapper on Spotify in 2018, Ice Prince said he “was surprised because, for a little bit, I have not gone hard as I should, so waking up to see that news was very inspiring, encouraging”.

The ‘Yawa’ singer said he feels privileged to be among the crop of Nigerian artistes breaking boundaries globally with music.

He said: “What a time to be a Nigerian artiste. To even be mentioned as a Nigerian artiste at this time is a big honour. I am very happy with what our artistes are doing. Shout out to Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Patoranking… There are certain artistes that are opening doors in certain places, Mr Eazi. To the ladies too; Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, Yemi Alade.

The rapper said he will release a book called ‘The Nigerian Dream’ and a movie about his life, titled ‘Me vs Me’, in 2019.