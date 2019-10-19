<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five top Nigerian artistes have been nominated in the Artiste of the Year category for this year’s Headies award

The Headies scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday night has been titled, Power of a Dream.

It will see Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and Falz fight for the biggest award of the night.

Already Burna Boy has the highest number of nominations in 10 categories which may work in his favour as he heads into the night with the other big wigs.

The artiste with the highest number of nominations before now was Olamide, who got seven nominations in the 2015 edition of the awards.

Another category under the spotlight is the Next Rated. Artistes being considered include, Rema, Joeboy, Fireboy DML, Victor AD, Lyta and Zlatan.

On Saturday night, the winners in the different categories will emerge.

Meanwhile, the show would be hosted by the duo of actress, Nancy Isime and rapper, Reminisce.

See the full list of nominations:

1. BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR (Non-voting category)

1. Adekunle Gold – Ire

2. Patoranking – Heal D World

3. Brymo – Olanrewaju

4. Teni – Uyo Meyo

5. Burna Boy – Ye

2. BEST POP SINGLE

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

2. ‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Case’ – Teni

5. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

6. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

3. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

1. Phantom – ‘Ye’ b Burna Boy

2. Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema

3. Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni

4. Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

5. Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy featuring Zlatan

4. BEST RAP ALBUM (Non-voting)

1. ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

2. ‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

3. ‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

4. ‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

5. BEST R&B/ POP ALBUM

1. rare. – Odunsi (The Engine)

2. Outside – Burna Boy

3. No Bad Songz – Kizz Daniel

4. Mayor of Lagos – Mayorkun

5. About 30 – Adekunle Gold

6. BEST MUSIC VIDEO

1. ‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters

2. ‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters

3. ‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films

4. ‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy

5. ‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor

7. BEST R&B SINGLE

1. ‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

2. ‘Serenade’ – Funbi

3. ‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

4. ‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

5. ‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay featuring Runtown

8. BEST COLLABO

1. ‘Like’ – Reekado Banks featuring Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

2. ‘One Ticket’ – Kiss Daniel featuring Davido

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Killin’ Dem’ – Burna Boy featuring Zlatan

5. ‘Amaka’ – 2baba featuring Peruzzi

9. BEST RAP SINGLE

1. ‘Talk’ – Falz

2. ‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

3. ‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss featuring Olamide

4. ‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone featuring Alpha Ojini

5. ‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

10. BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE) (Non-voting category)

1. Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

2. Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

3. Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

4. Funbi – ‘Serenade’

5. Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

11. BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) (Non-voting category)

1. GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’

2. Waje – ‘Udue’

3. Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’

4. Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

5. Falana – ‘Repeat’

12. NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

1. Rema

2. Joeboy

3. Fireboy DML

4. Victor AD

5. Lyta

6. Zlatan

13. HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

1. Odunsi

2. Mayorkun

3. Wurld

4. Humblesmith

14. LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

1. YCEE – ‘Balance’

2. Boogey – ‘Implode’

3. Paybac – ‘Implode’

4. Ghost – ‘Crown’

5. Tec – ‘Crown’

6. AQ – ‘Crown’

15. BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

1. Erigga – ‘Motivation’

2. Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’

3. Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

4. Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

5. Lyta – ‘Time’

16. BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

1. ‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

2. ‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

3. ‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille

4. ‘Heya’ – Brymo

5. ‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

17. ALBUM OF THE YEAR

1. About 30 – Adekunle Gold

2. Outside – Burna Boy

3. Moral Instruction – Falz

4. No Bad Songz – Kizz Daniel

18. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1. Burna Boy

2. Wizkid

3. Davido

4. Tiwa Savage

5. Falz

19. SONG OF THE YEAR

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

2. ‘Dumebi’ – Rema

3. ‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

4. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

5. ‘Case’ – Teni

6. ‘Leg work’ – Zlatan

7. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

8. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

20. AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

1. Master KG – Skeleton Moves (SOUTH AFRICA)

2. Afro B – Drogba (Joanna) (IVORY COAST)

3. Sauti Sol – Melanin (KENYA)

4. King Promise – CCTV (GHANA)

5. DJ Maphoriza – iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)

21. HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

1. Mr Eazi

2. Burna Boy

3. Teni

4. Fireboy DML

5. Rema

6. Joe Boy

7. Wizkid

8. Davido

22. BEST PERFORMER (Non-voting category)

1. Falz

2. Tiwa Savage

3. Brymo

4. Yemi Alade

5. Adekunle Gold

23. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Crayon

2.Buju

3. Barry Jhay

4. Oxlade