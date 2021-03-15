



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, whose entry won the “Best Global Music Album” category in the 2021 Grammy awards, saying he has made notable contributions in the field of music which the world has come to recognise.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday evening by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, hailed Burna Boy on being conferred with the 2021 Grammys, the world’s most prestigious musical awards.

According to the president, Burna Boy has made notable contributions in the field of music which have brought glory to Nigerians at home and abroad “and we are proud of his path-breaking achievements”.





He also congratulated Wizkid, who emerged as a joint winner of the Grammy Awards in a different category.

President Buhari acknowledged the efforts of forerunners like King Sunny Ade and Femi Kuti whose creative exertions earned them Grammy nominations, paved the way and brought Nigerian music to global reckoning.

The president expressed the belief that the record-breaking musical achievements are a recognition of the Nigerian creative talents, adding that the awards will open doors for other aspiring citizens.