



Popular Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu better known as Burnaboy, has reacted to his first Grammy award win.

Burna Boy won the award for the Best Global Music Album ‘Twice as Tall’ on Sunday.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was announced as the winner at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Reacting, the singer in a video via his Instagram story while reacting to his win stated that he is filled with joy.





He enjoined young and upcoming artists to always believe in their work no matter where they are coming from.

He said: “To every African out there no matter who you are no matter what you do just believe in yourself.

“Always believe you can achieve it no matter where you are from.

“Look at me now Grammy awards winner. I’m so happy my whole family is here. If I can do it anyone can.”