Afrobeats musician Femi Kuti pulled off an electrifying show with his band ‘The Positive Force’ at the Central Park, New York on Sunday.

Femi, the son of late music legend Fela Kuti, performed the sixth concert in his ‘One People, One World’ global tour at the park which sparked raving reviews from guests.

He shared clips of the show on his Instagram page @femiakuti, on Sunday with the caption, “@Summerstage thank you. Thank you New York.”

The show was described as the biggest so far in the United States leg of the tour following just concluded shows in Boston, New Jersey and Toronto.

Earlier, Femi Kuti and his band had shut down the XPoNential Music Festival in New Jersey where his musicianship was one of the major highlights of the 3-day festival.

The XPoNential Music Festival is WXPN’s signature annual concert event that draws audiences from throughout the Greater Philadelphia area, Mid-Atlantic region, and Northeastern US and held from July 27-29.

Performing on the River stage, Femi thrilled audiences with songs from his recently released 10th studio album, One People, One World.

Popular audience choices included ‘Truth’, ‘Africa 4 Africa’, ‘Nothing to Show For It’, ‘Evil People’, ‘Corruption Na Stealing’ and more.

Reacting to his marathon performances, fans and guests at the events took to Twitter and Instagram to praise his ingenuity and musical prowess.

@Nurit tweeted, “We were there and you were amazing. We loved it.”

@InnocentOkon said, “Hmmm, like father, like son. Congratulations baba Femi.”

@Edoplovanic wrote, “Thank you for the show. If I was a better dancer, I would apply to be one of the posit6ive force dancers.”

@Sportslife71 said, “What a fantastic show. Thank you. Cant wait to see you at the shrine one day.”

Femi Kuti started music professionally when he was 15 and joined his father’s band “The Egypt 80.”

He later formed his own band, “The Positive Force’’ in the late 80s.

Femi, four-time Grammy award nominee, is skilled on several musical instruments including the saxophone, trumpet and the piano.