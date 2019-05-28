<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Organizers of the 2019 edition of Felabration, the yearly festival in honour of the late founder of afrobeats music and socio-political activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, have said there is no registration fee to perform at Felabration.

This was just as it opened its portal for artistes to perform during the week long fiesta.

‘There is no artist registration fee for Felabration 2019,’ it captioned in a statement.

‘Anyone asking for a registration fee to perform at Felabration 2019 is not authorised and is a fraudster. If you have paid a registration fee to anyone, kindly immediately report to the nearest police station. Thank you’

This year’s festival themed ‘From Lagos with Love’ holds between October 14 and October 20 at the New Afrika Shrine and other venues. As usual, it will feature a symposium, music concerts, Afrobics Dance Competition, Secondary School Debates and other events.

While the symposium which holds on October 14, in Ikeja, Lagos would have ‘Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’ as its theme, the Schools Debate which holds at Freedom Park, Lagos on October 9, would have ‘No Person Above 70 Should Be Allowed To Contest Political Office’ as the topic.

And artistes interested in performing during the festival have between May 1, 2019 and August 31, 2019 to send request to the organisers through the email, [email protected] Also, those who want to participate in the Afrobics Dance Competition have to register on the website, www.felabration.net between May 1, 2019 ad August 31, 2019. And for the artwork competition, artists are to submit their entries which should be on the theme, ‘Teacher, Don’t Teach Me Nonsense!’ between May 1, 2019 to September 15, 2019.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti, a musician and multi-instrumentalist was born to Reverend Oludotun Ransome Kuti and Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in Abeokuta, Ogun State on October 15, 1938. He used his music to address societal ills and was a victim of oppression by the military regime who harassed him frequently and jailed him several times. Seeking emancipation of the black race, Fela sought a betterment in social, economic and political in Africa’s future. He died on August 2, 1997 in Lagos from HIV complications as announced by his late elder brother and former minister of health, Dr. Olikoye Ransome Kuti.

Felabration was founded by his daughter, Yeni Kuti, as an annual festival to honour the ideals that Fela stood for.