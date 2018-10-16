



Some Foreign tourists at the ongoing 2018 Felabration on Tuesday expressed their interest to learn more about Nigerian culture.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos that they were enticed to attend Felabration due to the love they have for Nigerian culture and the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

NAN reports that 2018 Felabration will hold from Oct.15 to Oct. 21, featuring Fela artwork competition, symposium, music concert and afrobeats dance competitions.

An Australian, Pip Ryan, said she wanted to learn more about Nigerian dance.

“The late legendary musician projected the most interesting part of Nigerian culture; this culture is fascinating and I am glad to be here to learn more of this beautiful culture,” she said.

Another Australian tourist, Joana Tyler, said late Fela, who fought against depression, was greatly admired because of his uniqueness in exhibiting the difference between wrong and right in politics.

Tyler said that Nigeria was a place to be to get entertained.

“Fela’s music, which showcased freedom, anti-corruption for all, was loved by most Australians, because of the truthfulness and spirit of oneness in his music,” she said.

Similarly, Greg Cook, an Australian, said Nigerian culture was very rich and inexhaustible, adding that the week-long event would educate him more about Nigerian culture.

“I am here purposely because of Felabration. I have been listening to Fela’s music for long and I enjoy his rhythm, lyrics and messages.

“I have been to most African countries, I love Nigeria because there is so much love in the country right from the airport,” he said.

A Canadian, Hugh Campbell, who attended Felabration with his wife, said he had been in the country since 1979.

Campbell said that no country was as resilient and welcoming like Nigeria, having stayed in the country for over 30 years.

“I am here with my wife and I really appreciate Nigerians for their dynamism and rich culture.

“Fela gave his life for the great country; he is 80 today and I wish him a happy post humors birthday,” he said.