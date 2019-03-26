<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigerian fans have pitched a big Nigerian musical concert to American rapper, Meek Mill, on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Meek Mill, in 2017, expressed his desire to tour Nigeria after his Instagram statistics showed that a vast majority of his followers were from Lagos, Nigeria.

meanwhile, the award-winning hip hop artist has revealed his plans to host a big show in Africa through his Twitter page @MeekMill.

He said, “I want to do a big show in Africa!!!”

Fans immediately took to the comment section to ask that the show be hosted in their countries Nigerians leading the pack, flaunting the green-white-green flag on twitter.

Nigerians pointed out that Nigeria is the heartbeat of music in Africa and several world-renowned stars have performed shows in the country.

@Olamzee_agon tweeted, “You know Nigeria got the biggest audience in African. I think Nigeria is better.”

@Jeidaniels said, “Nigeria will be waiting for you @MeekMill”

@Ebubefrancis4 wrote, “Come have fun in Nigeria. You will have the best of your life. We are happy people!!”

@Girlinyellow3 tweeted, “Nigeria is the home of music in Africa bro. Don’t think twice.”

@Juliusnwosu said, “Start featuring Nigerian artists if you really want to go back with bags of dollars.”

@NanaQwofy said, “I’m Ghanaian but Nigeria got the numbers. He’ll do it there.”

Meek Mill’s debut album, ‘Dreams and Nightmares’, was released in 2012 under MMG and Warner Bros. Records.

The album, preceded by the lead single ‘Amen’, debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

In 2015, he collaborated with Davido on the hit track ‘Fans Mi’ and has shared international stages with several Nigerian artists including Wizkid and Davido.