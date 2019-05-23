<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some fans of Mavin Record’s latest signee, Rema say he sings like Afropop star, Wizkid.

Newsmen report that the 18-year-old fast became a fan favourite since the release of his debut EP ‘Rema’. However, fans have also pinned Wizkid as the major influence on his music.

The debate, which gets heated on Twitter, has fans who think he tries to sound like Wizkid with the opposing argument insisting that he is a young man trying to find his own unique sound.

Music executive @Ovieo tweeted, “Rema is turning out to be a younger version of Wizkid, in style and sound. I didn’t see it at first.

“Having Wiz and Rema in the same sentence is probably the highest compliment at this stage of his career. Also, it takes nothing away from him. Trust me, you want the kid in conversations like these.”

@O_parta wrote, “Sounds very much like Wizzy hope he can keep up the flow and make it to that big stage.”

@Therealdaddymo tweeted, “That Dumebi track really do sound like Wizkid, style, voice and all.”

@UncleEve wrote, “Most artists start out trying to emulate people dey admire. I think(I hope) he’ll find his own sound soon.

“But as far as star power, I don’t think there’s been a new artist with his “it” factor since Wiz. Even without the Mavin backing, you see a future star.”

Meanwhile, other fans felt the comparison was unnecessary and Rema should be given time to own his sound.

@Venturez said, “We should just wait for his subsequent projects. I’ve listened to some of his tracks and only Dumebi sounds somewhat like Wizkid.

“I also think people aggressively comparing him to Wiz might not be too cool for his longtime career, he might just because of that later end up in Wiz’s shadows.”

@_oselunamen said, “He isn’t!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can we dead this narrative? As much as we love and respect Wiz and hope everything is an offshoot of him. Can we just give Rema wiggle room to grow?”

@Oshomah tweeted, “Still don’t see it. Wizkid first set of contents were quite lyrical and meaningful. Till this date, some of his best works.”

Rema is a fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper, Afro beats singer, songwriter, stage performer, recording artist and a model currently signed y both Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records and D’Prince’s Jonzing World.

Newsmen report that he was discovered by D’Prince in Benin city who said he saw “star value” in the young singer.

Rema’s prominent singles ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Dumebi’ are currently topping charts around the country.