BET International has announced the launch of a new category to honour artists from around the world during the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019. Artists from Africa, Europe and Canada will compete for the Best International Flow Category during the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019.

The announcement of the ‘Best International Flow’ category is the latest move by BET International to recognize the growing appeal of artists from around the world. The BET “Hip Hop Awards” will return to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where the winner will be announced during the global broadcast on Saturday, October 5, 2019. BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 will air on BET Africa (DSTV Channel 129) on October 9, 2019, at 6:00PM WAT.

This year’s nominees for the ‘Best International Flow’ category include some of Africa’s most trailblazing acts. Globally acclaimed Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz, South African rapper, songwriter and producer Nasty C. and Awarding winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie rounds up the list of African nominees. They are set to compete with internationally recognised singer-songwriter Tory Lanez (Canada), hip hop artist and grime OG Ghetts (UK), rapper/singer Little Simz (UK) for the award.

“We are excited to announce the first ever BET “Hip Hop Awards” ‘Best International Flow’ category with such diverse nominees. The award will be presented on-stage during the live broadcast, confirming BET’s commitment to recognizing the influence of international artists globally. I believe that opportunities like the BET “Hip Hop Awards” position international artists for global success long after the winners are announced, ” says Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, BET International and Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa).