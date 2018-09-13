Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana says he will put out more controversial and conscious songs in the wake of his much-talked-about ‘This is Nigeria’ single.

The highly debated ‘This is Nigeria’ touched on many issues including the police and online fraud, also known as ‘yahoo yahoo’.

In the video for the song, the rapper addressed a wide range of topics such as the menace of Fulani herdsmen, codeine epidemic among Nigerian youth, the much-panned special anti-robbery squad (SARS), the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls abduction.

The rapper also drew the ire of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for featuring hijab-wearing girls dancing ‘shaku shaku’ in the video.

But despite all the controversies that stemmed from ‘This is Nigeria’, Falz says he is not yet done.

“Right now I’m making a lot of controversial music,” he told Channels Television.

“It’s always going to be like that, people are always going to get angry when you make that sort of music but those stories need to be told.

“People need to hear our voices; our voices need to be projected in the positive direction as artists.

“It is something I will continue to do, I’m working on a fully conscious album which is dropping very soon.”

The actor recently won his second plaque at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).