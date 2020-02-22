<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Veteran Nigerian music act, Eedris AbdulKareem, has accused Grammy-nominated artiste Burna Boy of “stealing” Fela’s song and “stealing” from Afrobeats to make his career without giving credits.

This is coming days after Burna Boy declared himself the best since Fela and wrote that he has stopped proving he’s the best because “the world can do without the best.”





Reacting to this claim in an interview with TVC, Eedris AbdulKareem said Burna Boy needs to apologize for his statement. ”Burna Boy needs to apologize. At least Fela made it happen for you and you stole a lot of Fela’s songs to become who you are.

“You stole a lot from Afrobeats to become who you are. Even though Fela’s songs are strictly about messages that add value to the people. What is your song all about?” He added.