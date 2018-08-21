Duncan Mighty has dismissed allegations that he brutalised his wife, describing them as “lies”.

A few days ago, reports on social media suggested that the ‘Fake Love’ singer has a habit of beating his wife.

In reaction, the singer has denied being guilty of domestic violence, insisting that his marriage will not be destroyed by what is posted on social media.

“The next news will be (that) I used my wife for coming back. What do you gain to tarnish my image with lies that I brutalised my own wife?” the singer wrote in an Instagram post where he shared pictures of his family.

“My life and journey to get here (weren’t) by Duncan Mighty but by God.

“For your information, my marriage is not one of those (you) people broke down (and) will never be.

“For your info, I am the (bread) winner of my marriage my wife and kids can’t do without daddy every moment.

“The more (you) make people hate me, the more they love me more.”

Duncan Mighty recently joined forces with Davido and Peruzzi to release a new single titled ‘Aza’.

The singer has of late become the bride of top Nigerian artistes, with a number of them seeking him out for collaboration.