Drake has scored a double victory on the UK Billboard Chart with his viral single ‘In My Feelings’.

The American rapper, who is known for his acting gained a large chunk of Nigerian fans when he remixed Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ in 2015.

Billboard shared the news through its twitter handle @billboard on with the link to the charts while commending the viral dance challenge that has helped to promote the song.

They captioned it, “Drake’s In My Feelings challenge is spreading worldwide.”

The song went viral through the #Dotheshiggy challenge now dubbed the #inmyfeelings challenge where fans all the world are making and posting videos of themselves dancing to the song.

The hashtag #InMyFeelingsChallenge went viral earlier in July on Instagram.

Celebrities including Will Smith, Kevin Hart and Ciara have all taken part in the craze.

“In My Feelings” is Drake’s third No. 1 U.K. single this year, making him the first to pull that off since Justin Bieber in 2015.

The song rules with combined units of 91,000, according to the Official Charts Company, comprised of 8.8 million streams and 11,000 download.

‘In My Feelings’ follows ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Nice For What’, earning Drake a hat-trick of chart-toppers in 2018

The song is off his new album ‘Scorpion’ which has also been getting rave reviews and is currently topping the Billboard Chart.