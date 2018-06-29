Hours after releasing his fifth studio album, Drake has hailed Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tekno for inspiring the new project.

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Story to give shout-outs to the artistes that inspired him on his studio drive and the Nigerian Afro-pop stars were listed.

“Thank you to all the artistes that inspired me on the studio drives,” the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper said.

Drake also shared screenshots of the albums or singles of the artistes that inspired him.

Tekno’s ‘Jogodo’ and Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ (feat. Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Milli) were among Drake’s go-to tunes for inspiration.

The Grammy-winning rapper has previously collaborated with Wizkid on ‘Come Closer’, and was also seen in the studio with Tekno a few months ago.

The rapper also gave special mentions to 2Pac’s ‘All Eyez On Me’ and Boogz’s ‘The Suite Life 101 EP’.

Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ is a double album which comprises of 25 tracks featuring a slew of top artistes including Micheal Jackson, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Static Major.