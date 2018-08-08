A renowned Nigerian musician, Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as ‘Dbanj’, has reassured his wife, Lineo of his unflinching love in his first released song after the death of their son.

Mr Oyebanjo shared a snippet of the song in a video on his official Instagram handle with words of encouragement to his wife.

He wrote: “Together We Will Pass Every Test That We Pass Through. This Is For You My Wife #WhatYouWant #LetterToMyWife #Everything #MamaDaniel 8/8/18.’’

The DB records owner gave his wife “life time assurances”, while describing her as a gift from God in the song.

“You are my wife, you are a favour from God. We will be together for life.

“I will die for you, you and I are for life. Even when it goes wrong baby girl is only you,” the song goes.

Dbanj further assured his wife of an eternal life together while acknowledging that he would die for her if the situation warrants it.

Thw song is coming few days after he shared a post on Instagram chronicling his family’s healing process since the demise of his son.

According to him, his family has been experiencing hard times since his son, Daniel died in June after his first birthday in a drowning incident.

Dbanj had stayed away from his social media page until early July, when he posted a message where he thanked everyone for their support.