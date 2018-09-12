The Dreamville Festival in which Davido was expected to perform has been postponed indefinitely due to Hurricane Florence.

The festival, organised by rapper J Cole, was billed to take place on Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina, US.

Davido was expected to perform alongside J Cole, Big Sean, Young Thug, Teyena Taylor, Bas, Nelly and SZA.

But the US National Hurricane Centre has warned residents of a triple threat of Hurricane Florence, describing it as “a life-threatening storm surge”.

The Hurricane is expected to hit North Carolina on Thursday and over 1.5 million people have been evacuated since the announcement.

The organisers of Dreamville said: “Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are extremely saddened to announce today that the inaugural Dreamville Festival 2018 been cancelled.

“Our team has been working tirelessly with officials from the City of Raleigh, along with our state and Federal partners, among others, to monitor the potential negative impact of Hurricane Florence’.

“With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year’s event for the ultimate safety of both local citizens and Festival attendees.

“Rest assured we are doing everything our power to make this event happen at a later time and we hope to share details regarding a possible new event date as soon as we possibly can.

“Stay tuned to Dreamville fest’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @dreamvillefest where we will continue to share updates in real-time.

“All tickets holders will be 100% refunded for the cost of their tickets.

“If you purchased your ticket online through our website, there is no action necessary on your end; you can expect to see the refund on your credit/debit card statement within the next 21 days.”