<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Singer David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, has postponed his ongoing ‘A Good Time’ North American Tour due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in more than 50 countries.

The award winning singer disclosed this on his Twitter page hours after performing at Denver, Colorado, US.

Davido cited the safety of his fans and staff as reason for cancellation even as he advised everyone to be safe as countries face challenges in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He wrote: “I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do.





“The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon!

“God be with us all!

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan, China, Italy has recorded more cases and deaths.

At least 3,800 deaths have been recorded as COVID-19 spread to more than 50 countries with Africa having least numbers of positive cases.

The COVID-19 outbreak has worsened in the past few days as football and basketball players have tested positive to the deadly disease resulting to halt of sporting events.