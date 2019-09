American singer, Chris Brown, on Saturday, brought out Nigerian popular singer, Davido, to perform alongside him at the Barclays Centre stop of his Indigo Tour.

Brown shared a photo of the duo on his verified Instagram handle on Sunday, simply captioning it with Davido’s handle.

Davido and Brown had months back released a song, on which they both worked, titled, ‘Blow My Mind.’

Davido shared videos of his performance via his Instagram stories in the early hours of Saturday.