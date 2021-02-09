



Davido has been enlisted to perform at the Thanksgiving Service of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, run by Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The church announced via its Facebook page on Monday that the musician, whose real name is David Adeleke, would be gracing its annual event.





He will be sharing the bill with popular female Gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, also scheduled to perform at the event holding on Sunday, 14th February, Valentine’s Day.

The church stated: “It’s going to be an auspicious event: A day of Thanksgiving, a day where a lot is going to happen, a day to appreciate and support people, a day to give God all the glory and adoration.”