Nigerian singer David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has paid tribute to his late friend, disc jockey, DJ Olu, at the 2018 Wireless Music Festival/Concert in London.

Following a vibrant performance of ‘Chioma my lover’ and ‘FIA’ which the crowd sang along word for word over the weekend, Davido led a memorial for his late friend DJ Olu who passed in 2017.

The `Fia’ crooner wore a red tee-shirt with the inscription, ‘Long Live Olu’ at the back.

Davido, who was featured alongside Drake, J Cole and Migos, sang his hit songs alongside label mate Mayorkun and received roaring responses from the crowd.

While posting videos of the event on his Instagram handle @davidoofficial, he wrote, “Everyone’s emotions were so HIGH at this point! They were trying to cut our time short!

“The Crowd wasn’t having it! We weren’t having it! And my God wasn’t having it!! FIA Wireless 2018!!

“WAAAAY UP!!!Wow The response from the crowd is unbelievable. Nigerian Artist are doing it Big. Putting Africa on the map!!,” he said.

Responding wildly to his performance, fans took to twitter to praise the singer for helping to favourably place Afrobeats on the global map.

Obie_toti tweeted, “Big up to you Davido”

Oweck_matthew said, “Very proud of you bro…this is just the beginning… God got you..”

Jima_fob wrote, “OBO for the world, proud of you.”

Funsexy3 tweeted, “I watched the video it was wonderful, shine on dear.”

Davido recently won the BET award for Best International Act (Africa), Soundcity MVP award, ‘Best African Act’ and ‘Best Worldwide Act’.

The singer recently broke boundaries when he performed to a crowd of ten thousand people in Suriname, a small South American country.