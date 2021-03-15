



Davido has congratulated fellow singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid, who won honours at the 63rd Grammy Awards held last night.

Burna Boy who was defeated by Angelique Kidjo in the last edition of the Grammy won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, defeating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

Wizkid got the award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, Blue Ivy and St Jhn which is from Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.





The song which won Best Music Video, defeated Future and Drake (Life Is Good), Harry Styles, (Adore You), Anderson Paak (Lockdown), and Woodkid (Goliath).

Recating, Davido took to his Twitter handle to celebrate with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

He said: “Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke.”