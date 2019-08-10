<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s international singer Davido has celebrated another YouTube milestone for ‘Blow Your Mind’, a collabo between him and US Singer Chris Brown.

In the latest Instagram post, Davido disclosed the video has hit 7million views, in one week.

“It’s a number! Thank you for the support! #BMM”, he wrote.

The artist similarly drew the attention of his 12 million Instagram followers to the one million views feat achieved in the first 24 hours of release.

Davido is a sensation on social media and today he also hit a milestone on Instagram with 12 million followers.

His videos on You Tube have garnered over 500 million views, over time.

“Fall,” as at July had over 140 million streams on YouTube, as the most viewed Nigerian music video on the platform.

His videos “If,” “Fia,” “Assurance” are also popular on You Tube platform.

However, we found that the feats are no match for You Tube records recorded by other artists.

In April this year, “boy with luv’, by BTS (ft. Halsey), grossed 74.6million views in 24 hours.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Me’ also attracted 65.6m 24 hours after release also in April. ‘Kill this love’ by Blackpink recorded 56.7million views on 5 April, while Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’, got 55.4million views on its release on 30 November 2018.