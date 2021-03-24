



A Nigerian music star, Alayande Lola Oladapo Quam, better known as Lala, is dead.

Lala became popular following his released hit single, “Idi Nla,” which featured the late rapper, Dagrin, in a duet by the duo.

According to a Facebook post by his brother, Alayande Tunde Adisa, Lala died on Tuesday.





Adisa, however, didn’t disclose the cause of his death.

Lala was a graduate of Project Management at Lagos State University. He also obtained his Master’s degree from the same institution.

The death of the singer is coming just a few weeks after the death of music producer, Dokta Frabs, who produced “Idi Nla.”