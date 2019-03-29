<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chocolate City, one of Nigeria’s leading music label, has sealed a music deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), also known as Warner Music, American multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate.

Mr Audu Maikori, Group Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the partnership aims to grow the reach of African artists around the world, and create new opportunities for global superstars in the region.

“The partnership with Warner Music Group is unique in the sense that our clients get the best of both worlds — curated and bespoke services by a highly experienced team across Africa and a dedicated global team to further push their music and their brands.

At Chocolate City, we have always been passionate about discovering and developing the best talent across Africa and giving them a platform for global growth,” Audu said.

Temi Adeniji, Director, International Strategy and Operations, Warner Music, said: “Nigeria is one of the most exciting music markets in the world and Chocolate City’s trailblazing role in it over the years cannot be overstated.

“The label will provide us with valuable insight on best practices in the region, as well as on-ground expertise in scouting and developing emerging talent.

“Our partnership allows for a free exchange of ideas and music that will promote and support local artists, exemplifying WMG’s primary objective in determining our approach to emerging markets.”

In addition, Alfonso Perez Soto, Warner Music Executive VP Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa: ”The music scene in Nigeria is so rich and diverse that it’s important that we develop bespoke entrepreneurial strategies.

“At the same time, we’ll keep in mind the lessons learned from other emerging markets, for instance, Latin America where we successfully broke local artists globally.

“We have a great affinity with Chocolate City’s creative and ambitious approach and we’re excited about Warner’s role in bringing to life their vision of taking their music worldwide.”

Chocolate City whose catalog boasts of music veterans Femi Kuti and M.I. Abaga will join Warner’s repertoire and receive the support of the company’s distribution and artist services via its independent label services division ADA.

The deal, which is designed to broaden the reach of Chocolate City’s roster of artists across the world, includes a strategic, reciprocal marketing agreement with WMG South Africa.

The label will also financially invest in Chocolate City to assist in its mission of signing and developing promising local talent.

For WMG, this is the second partnership they will be announcing in the past couple of weeks after signing a licensing deal with streaming platform Boomplay.