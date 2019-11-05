<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

International superstar and Grammy award-winning rapper, Cardi B, will be visiting Africa for the first time this December.

The self-proclaimed Queen of the Bronx is expected to make her first visit to West Africa at the Livespot X Festival.

Her first stop will be Lagos on December 7 before heading to Accra, Ghana, on the 8th.

The show in Lagos, which will hold at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, will see the vivacious rapper joined on stage by some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes.

The organisers say the event will feature an exciting mix of incredible live performances, great lighting, illusionists, top DJs, food, drinks, and festivities.

They also added that the names of the Nigerian artistes who would perform alongside the American rapper would be revealed in the coming weeks.

Since her break-out single, ‘Bodak Yellow’, Cardi B has become one of the leading women in Hip-Hop.

Her burgeoning reputation was further cemented with a Grammy Award win earlier this year.

Her vibrant personality and social commentary have made her one of the most influential entertainers in the world.

Cardi B has, over the last few years, become a social media phenomenon, and her latest Halloween antics rocked the dailies when her choice of costumes grabbed headlines worldwide.

Cardi B’s trip to Lagos and Ghana is an indication of her ambitions to conquer the world and cement her status as a global star.