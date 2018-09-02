U2 frontman Bono has been forced to cancel a Berlin gig just four songs in to the show after losing his voice.

A statement posted on the band’s website apologised to fans, saying: “We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation.

“Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.

“We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.”

Actress and activist Ashley Judd who was in the audience at the time posted a short video of Bono performing, before his voice failed him.

The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly…he was singing his guts out (per usual). @u2 @U2eiTour The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He’s real and he’s human, too, like we all are. pic.twitter.com/f0Tl3hhuA2 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 1, 2018

Judd wrote: “The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He’s real and he’s human, too, like we all are.”

In another clip, posted by Irish fan Mark McCarthy who was also in the audience, Bono can be heard telling the crowd: “I’ve lost my voice… I don’t know what to do. I could sing like a bird about 10 minutes ago… I’m sure it will pass.”

Comparing the stage smoke with that of a cigar he asked for it to be turned off, saying, “I need perfect conditions to sing”.

He then went on to sing Beautiful Day, but was audibly struggling.

While singing the song Red Flag Day, Bono’s voice continued to deteriorate.

At this point he is said to have halted the show, telling fans another gig would be arranged.

It was the band’s second show in Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on the European leg of their Experience + Innocence tour.

The band is due to perform a sold out show in Cologne on Tuesday in Lanxess Arena, according to their website.

A new date for the cancelled gig is yet to be announced.