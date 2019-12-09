<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Inter striker Samuel Eto’o has announced that he will be launching a new music career with a post on his Twitter page yesterday.

The 38-year-old Cameroonian, who retired from professional football earlier this year, will debut on 20th December in his first concert, at the Parc des Prices in Douala, Cameroon. He previously spent two seasons with the Nerazzurri, where he was one of the stars in Inter’s historic Treble winning campaign.

Eto’o posted the announcement alongside the caption: “Does anyone say that Eto’o can’t? Absentees will be wrong… We’ll see.”