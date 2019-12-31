<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

This year (2019) is arguably one of the best years for Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Burna Boy, who has made it to the New York Times’ list of Best Songs in 2019 as his song ‘Anybody’ made its way to Number three on ‘The 54 Best Songs of 2019’.

Anybody is a track off Burna Boy’s African Giant album which was released earlier in July which also received a Grammy award nomination in November.

Also, the first two on the New York Times’ list are; Lizzo for the song ‘Cuz I Love You’ and FKA twigs for ‘Cellophane.’

Others include Tame Impala for ‘It Might Be Time,’ Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, ‘Bright Horses,’ Angel Olsen, ‘Lark,’ Joe Henry for ‘The Fact of Love’ among others.

“The calm, husky tone and understated beats of Burna Boy, from Nigeria, belie a determination to unite Africa and its diaspora. This track from his 2019 album, ‘African Giant,’ is both insinuating and ambitious,” the US-based newspaper said.