<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’, have made former U.S. president, Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019 list.

Mr Obama disclosed this on Twitter on Monday and tagged the annual list as a “favourite tradition.”

Both musicians are the only Nigerians on the list while their famous tracks were mentioned alongside 32 other songs.

Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ was featured on ‘Ballers’, a popular American TV series in September 2019.

The track is one of the songs off his ‘African Giant’ album released on the heels of his energetic performance at this years’ Coachella.

Burna Boy’s album spunned hits like ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan, ‘Anybody’ and ‘Dangote’ and several international collaborations.

Back in August, ‘Iron Man’ by Don Jazzy’s youngest signee, Rema, made it to The Obamas’ 2019 Summer Playlist back.

He was the only Nigerian artist on the list. It’s therefore not surprising that he made Obama’s favourite song of the year list.

Although ‘Dumebi’ is Rema’s biggest song to date, it appears Obama prefers the singer’s debut single ‘Iron Man’ and rightly so.

Rema is one of Nigeria’s most promising new artists.

Announcing his list on Twitter, Obama wrote, “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year”.

“If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Besides a track from Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars,” songs by Mavis Staples, DaBaby, Frank Ocean, Joe Henry, Beyonce and Solange, also made theme cut.

Unlike his books and movies/TV lists, which he posted over the weekend, Obama’s music list comes with a bonus; a Spotify playlist.

Obama’s list of favorite songs from 2018 included songs by Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Ashley McBryde, as well as Cardi B, Lord Huron, Kurt Vile, Hozier, Chance the Rapper, Courtney Barnett, Khalid and Leon Bridges.

See the full list, below:

Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019:

‘Playing Games’ – Summer Walker.

‘Not’ – Big Thief.

‘Go DJ’ – Kaytrana featuring SIR.

‘Juice’ – Lizzo.

‘Redesigning Women’ – The Highwomen.

‘Anybody’ – Burna Boy.

‘Burning’ – Maggie Rogers.

‘Baila Baila Baila (Remix) – Ozuna featuring Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA.

‘Different Kind of Love’ – Adia Victoria.

‘Change’ – Mavis Staples.

‘Toast’ – Koffee.

‘Oblivions’ – The National.

‘Binz’ – Solange.

‘Seventeen’ – Sharon Van Etten.

‘Middle Child’ – J. Cole.

‘Jicama’ – Angelica Garcia.

‘Go’ – The Black Keys.

‘La Vida Es Un Carnaval ‘ – Angelique Kindjo.

‘Show Me Love’ – Alicia Keys featuring Miguel.

‘Joke Ting’ – Goldlink featuring Ari Pensmith.

‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

‘Cold/Mess’ – Prateek Kuhad.

‘Suge’ – Dababy.

‘Hello Sunshine’ – Bruce Springsteen.

‘In My Room’ – Frank Ocean.

‘Iron Man’ – Rema.

‘The London’ – Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott.

‘Raleighwood Hills’ – Lesthegenius featuring Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free.

‘Pure Water’ – Mustard featuring Migos.

‘3 Nights’ – Dominic Fike.

‘The Fact of Love’ – Joe Henry.

‘Con Altura’ – Rosalia.

‘I Want You Around’ – Snoh Aalegra.

‘On Chill’ – Wale featuring Jermih.

‘Mood 4 Eva’ – Beyonce.