Afrobeat singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has received his Grammy award plaque.

The afrobeat singer’s ‘Twice as Tall Album’ won Best Global Music album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, held in March in Los Angeles.

The singer took to his Instagram page @burnaboygram to announce that he had received the plaque, as he posted photos and a video clip of himself with the plaque.

”Early Morning deliveries from across the pond,” said Burna Boy. “My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars or ‘things.’ They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first class in Finance, the other got a distinction in Engineering.





He added, “They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are. I am a product of sacrifice. Thank God and thank you all again.”

The Afrobeats star won awards at the 2021 Grammys alongside Wizkid.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category, while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with American music star, Beyoncé, ‘Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.’

Meanwhile, some of Burna Boy’s fans had taken to his Instagram page to relive and praise the singer’s achievement.