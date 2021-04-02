



Grammy award-winner Burna Boy has been nominated at the 2021 BRIT Awards in the United Kingdom ahead of the main ceremony slated for the O2 Arena in London on 11 May.

Normally held in February, the ceremony was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nominations, released on Wednesday, saw the ‘African Giant’ nominated in the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside The Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala.





This is the second year Burna Boy was nominated in the category.

The nomination came after Burna Boy recently bagged the Grammy for Best Global Music Album, in addition to the MTV European Music Awards (EMA) for ‘Best African Act,’ the All Africa Music Awards album of the year, and winner, ‘Best International Act’ for the Black Entertainment (BET) awards and the 2020 Dutch Edison Award for ‘World Album.’