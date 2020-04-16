<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, will join Nyovest, Lupita Nyong’o and Sho Madjozi, for the ‘One World Together At Home’ global concert in honour of healthcare workers battling the current coronavirus scourge.

The concert will air across all BET/Comedy Central/MTV/MTV base channels on Sunday.

Burna Boy is the only Nigerian musician on the lineup.

The newly announced artistes also include Black Coffee, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the artistes announced will join a lineup of entertainers who were unveiled last week.

They include David Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Stevie Wonder among others.





The organisers said the eight-Hour globally streamed event will help uplift local and regional charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need help most.

They added that it would also feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world.

One World: Together at Home is a broad global entertainment special to support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19 through artistes who share music with their fans for a purpose.

It is also aimed at educating and informing millions of people about WHO’s critical efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.