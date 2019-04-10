<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olawale Oloforo, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, better known as Brymo, has cancelled his 2019 Easter Sunday concert in Abuja amid sponsorship problems.

Dubbed the ‘Brymo Live in Abuja Concert’, the show was previously scheduled to hold in Abuja on April 21, 2019.

Joey Akan, Nigerian music journalist, took to Twitter to announce the cancellation on behalf of the singer, saying it was due to a sudden unresponsiveness on the part of the event sponsors.

“Brymo and his management regret to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are forced to cancel the Brymo Live in Abuja Concert scheduled to hold on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2019,” the post read.

“Brymo, his brand and team have been preparing for the concert for weeks and it saddens us to cancel at this time. The cancellation is due to a sudden lack of response from our sponsors.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. All tickets purchased will be fully refunded.”

The singer also confirmed the development via his Instagram account.

Brymo, who started his music career in 1999 as a high school student, released his first studio album, ‘Brymstone‘, in 2007. The singer is best known for ‘Ara,’ his 2011 hit single.

After signing a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010, the contact was breached in 2013 after a heated controversy that broke out between the two parties following allegations by the singer that the label short-changed him.

Although Brymo later agreed he used the Chocolate City “Scandal” to sell his sound, the singer decided ever since to pursue his career without leaning on record labels. In March 2018, he released his sixth studio album, Oṣó.