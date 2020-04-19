<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





For many that are conversant with happenings in the music world, the most recent studio album from Brymo, ‘Yellow’ has been the subject of many conversations for some weeks now.

‘Yellow’ which comprises 15 tracks is the artiste’s seventh studio project and is already being regarded by many to be his best ever discography yet.





The artiste, born Olawale Ashimi, also backed up the claim that his new album was his best yet as he shared that the album has already surpassed his previous ones in streaming numbers in just a month of its release.

As the album continues to climb on musical charts on the continent, the Ara crooner, last week, revealed on Twitter that it took him many sleepless nights and midnight inspiration to come with such acclaimed body of work.

“I stayed up late for months, wrote every song at 2am or past” the artiste disclosed.